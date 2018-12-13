Home Cities Bengaluru

Human trafficking racket busted, 35 women rescued

The Central Crime Branch police have busted a human trafficking racket and rescued 35 women from Nepal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police have busted a human trafficking racket and rescued 35 women from Nepal. Four men have been arrested in this connection. They are Kishan Gale (29), his twin brother Lakshman Gale, Rakesh Sharma (38) and Thag Bahadur Thapa (32), all from Nepal.

Police said they received credible information that some men from Nepal, with the help of local residents, had confined several women at Sudha Lodge on Cottonpet Main Road. The hotel was raided on Tuesday and 35 Nepali women were found locked in two rooms.

“The four accused persons, who were guarding them, were arrested. The rescued victims revealed that the accused promised them jobs in foreign countries and brought them here. Further questioning of the accused has established that they have a network of agents in other countries where women are sent to work as domestic help and do other odd jobs though they are not willing,” the police said.

Two other persons are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them. Two laptops, two passports, mobile phones, six fake rubber stamps and fake documents have been seized from the accused.

