46 per cent dip in sex work cases in two years in Bengaluru

Nisha Gulur, the treasurer of Karnataka Sex Workers’ Union and member of National Network of Sex Workers, believes cases are just not being registered at the station.

Published: 13th December 2018

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recent numbers from the City Crime Records Bureau show that 76 cases of sex work were registered this year, whereas 139 and 153 cases were registered in 2017 and 2016, respectively, making it the lowest in two years. While there is no blanket ban on prostitution, owning a brothel, soliciting in a public place or using the money earned by a prostitute is illegal.

BS Mohan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Crime Branch (Women and Narcotics), said number of police-registered cases has reduced either because workers are more aware of the legality or safety issues related to their work or clients have other choices. “It has become difficult to book cases against clients or women because there is no evidence against them,” he said.

Nisha Gulur, the treasurer of Karnataka Sex Workers’ Union and member of National Network of Sex Workers, believes cases are just not being registered at the station. “Authorities compare prostitution to trafficking, which is wrong,” he said. In response, additional commissioner of police (East) Seemant Kumar explained: “If the work involves just a sex worker and customer, then it is between them. But if there is a pimp involved,  we cannot register a case against her or the customer. We try to find out who the pimp is.” This is difficult, he said, since messages through WhatsApp are encrypted and police need a tip-off to take action.

 

Mukta is a sex worker from Dharwad, North Karnataka, who currently earns `10,000 a month. She said that Section 377 being repealed has also led to more acceptance towards sex work. She added police officials harass her. “They ask for bribes ranging from `1,500 and `2,000 or sexual favours.” Additional commissioner of police (West) BK Singh said: “There are three types of sex works – street-based, bar girls and internet-based. Street-based workers are the most vulnerable and face harassment from everyone, including the police. If we receive information about police harassment, we will take action,” he said. Seemant Kumar said police harassment has reduced as the personnel work with NGOs to ensure more acceptance towards them.

Meera (name changed), a sex worker said police now focussing on brothels and pimps.

