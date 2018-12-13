Banaswadi-Hosur train to restart in January

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banaswadi to Hosur suburban train services introduced in March and suspended in May this year, are set to see another delay in its reintroduction. The two trains were supposed to restart in October which was extended to December 15, and now, it will be open for commercial use only next year.

E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, said, “Track renewal work is going on now, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month. In January, we will be able to restart the Banaswadi to Hosur DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services.”

These trains were among the eight suburban train services introduced in the city. This delay affects techies travelling to the IT corridor largely, say transport experts.