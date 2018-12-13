Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police shoot two dacoits on the run from Delhi

The incident took place in Immadahalli near Whitefield railway station, when the accused attacked two policemen with a dagger in a bid to escape.

The spot where Muneer and Milan were shot at in K R Puram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two dacoits of Bangladeshi-origin, who had escaped from Delhi to reach Bengaluru after committing several offences in various parts of the country, were shot at and arrested by the KR Puram police in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in Immadahalli near Whitefield railway station, when the accused attacked two policemen with a dagger in a bid to escape.

The arrested are identified as Muneer (38) and his associate Milan (27), who had come to India in 2002 and were staying here illegally. A senior police officer said that a week ago, the Delhi Police had passed on information to the city police regarding the wanted men reaching Bengaluru.

Based on a tip-off, a special team was formed to hunt down the men. At around 5.30am, the police, including inspectors Jayaraj and Srinivas Doddamani, noticed movement of the accused, and then conducted a chase. Muneer attacked police constable Manjunath, while Milan attacked another constable Chandrappa. They then opened fire at the accused, and the injured constables were taken to a private hospital, where they are recovering. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries after being shot in the leg.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Muneer was arrested in Noida, UP, in 2002, and was convicted for seven years. After being released, he continued committing offences along with Milan. Several cases have been registered against them in Delhi, Goa and other states in cases of dacoity.

Family of dacoits

A senior police officer said that Milan’s brother Kokain was caught red-handed and shot at by the police after his gang committed a robbery in Delhi on November 24. Meanwhile, Milan and Muneer managed to flee and reached Goa before coming to Bengaluru. They would travel by train across the country. The movements of Muneer and Milan were tracked on CCTV cameras installed at KR Puram railway station, which is how they launched the manhunt. Their father Aleem is in Tihar jail.

