Dilemmas of a working woman end at FableStreet 

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most women do not find their exact fit when shopping off the racks or online and complain of an ill-fit. Startup ‘FableStreet’, however, provides tailored-fit western professional wear for women with the convenience of shopping online.FableStreet, set up in February 2016, is based on a three-body measurement algorithm provided by customers and claims to stitch western clothes using premium quality fabrics.

The startup is a brainchild of Ayushi Gudwani, an IIM Kolkata alumnus. The scuffles of finding well-fitted work wear pushed Gudwani to look into issues that women in India face while shopping for work wear. Their work wear is not only comfortable but also suits different body types. She has personally curated the ‘Tailor Fit’ algorithm requiring just three body measurements (chest, waist, and hip), along with the height to extrapolate the remaining measurements with great accuracy.

Gudwani says: “FableStreet is about connecting and understanding the needs of women of all shapes and sizes. Our motto is that style, comfort and fitting can co-exist. Following extensive research and development, we devised a proprietary tailored fit algorithm, which gives a great fit for customers.”

She adds that their customer base has increased and she’s happy with the feedback. “We have served more than 20,000 women all over India. Around 85 per cent of orders come from metropolitan cities, of which Bengaluru is a big part. We have catered to a large number of women from South India. We have plans to increase our customer base which is primarily with working women,” she adds.

Gudwani wants to make FableStreet a preferred shopping destination for working women. She connects with women all across the globe, empowering them to feel beautiful in their own skin. She has even plans to set up an experiential store to give customers a sense of touch and feel of the products that the brand has to offer.

Following successful collaborations with the designer Nandita Basu, she looks forward to more such collaborations and has plans to introduce accessories and other categories of work-wear items as well.

All the standard size products can be returned and exchanged as per customer requirements. Though, custom orders cannot be returned but can avail free of cost alteration for the purchased products. However, Gudwani claims with three body measurement algorithm, the rate of returns and exchanges are minimal. “I am not into fashion wear, but I look for elegant clothes which suit my short height. I found FableStreet’s outfits classic and just right for me. It is ‘must have’ for our wardrobe,” says S Kunal, a customer.

How to place orders:

Customers can provide measurements for tailor-fit pieces at their website fablestreet.com. The check-out process is similar to that of other online shopping portals, wherein they need to add their delivery address and choose the mode of payment, thus placing an order successfully.