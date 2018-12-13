Home Cities Bengaluru

Honeycomb gaps on beam stopped Bengaluru Metro in its tracks

BMRCL decided not to operate early trains on the Purple Line, and also restrict operations to one track for a couple of hours.

Bengaluru Metro, image used for representation. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As soon as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) cancelled trains early Wednesday morning, panicky messages spread through social media, warning commuters not to board the Metro as a pillar had developed cracks, and the structure had twisted. This forced BMRCL to deny that anything like this had happened.

The real reason was something else: Tiny gaps similar to a honeycomb, found on the concrete beam above Metro pillar 155, in front of Trinity Metro Station.

BMRCL decided not to operate early trains on the Purple Line, and also restrict operations to one track for a couple of hours.Chief public relations officer Y L Chavan told TNIE, “A concrete beam rests on the pier cap installed above every pier. This surface is generally smooth. During a recent inspection, the maintenance team found a honeycomb structure on the beam above Pier 155. The affected portion is very small and will not affect overall safety, but we are being very cautious,” he said.

A vertical steel platform was raised at the spot on MG Road, and connected to the girder above with a jack, said a contractor carrying out work for BMRCL. Chavan said, “This is being done to ensure corrective action and carry out tests on the concrete beam to confirm that the concrete is adequately strong. They are being done as a matter of abundant precaution.”

BMRCL MD Ajay Seth said, “We are consulting experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on how to address the problem.”

According to Executive Director A S Shankar, “It will take us three to four days to resolve the issue as we can work only at night on the busy MG Road. Trains along this stretch are being run at a reduced speed of 20kmph near Trinity Metro station instead of the regular 65/70 km per hour and 45 km/hr when approaching platforms.”

All top Metro officials were present outside Trinity Metro station on Wednesday to assess the steps to be taken to solve the problem. 

Bengaluru Metro

