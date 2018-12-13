Home Cities Bengaluru

Illegal flexes: Karnataka High Court asks cops to finish probe by Monday

The court asked if the police expected instructions from it every time on what has to be done.

Published: 13th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday indicated that it may call upon the police commissioner for an explanation regarding the delay in investigation of 258 cases registered of unauthorised flexes/hoardings. The court directed them to complete the probe in all pending cases for violation of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act by December 17.

Expressing surprise over the probe still being incomplete for cases registered in September, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha said that the court will have to call upon the commissioner to explain the delay if investigation was not completed by Monday, the next day of hearing in relation to a batch of PILs about illegal hoardings.

The court asked if the police expected instructions from it every time on what has to be done. Before this, Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna furnished the statement of cases registered in each division, and the status of the investigation. The statement revealed that 428 persons were arrested and cases have been registered against 48 companies and printing press, and 432 shops, PGs, schools, colleges, hostels, etc.Ponnanna said that the special drive conducted by the transport department on November 30 revealed that neither autos nor buses are using flex for display of advertisements.

Karnataka High Court Illegal flex

