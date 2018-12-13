Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Iron rack collapses in Kadugodi warehouse killing three labourers

The warehouse had various items kept on the iron racks and it is suspected that the iron racks fell due to a domino effect.

Published: 13th December 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:47 PM

Rescue workers recover a body trapped in a warehouse accident in Bengaluru. Rescue op is on for two others who are still trapped. (Photo | Pushkar)

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three labourers died after they got stuck under a huge iron rack which collapse at a marketing company's warehouse in Kadugodi’s Seegehali which is on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The iron racks which were placed at the warehouse of ‘Holihol Logistic Pvt Ltd’ on Thursday afternoon around 1.15 PM collapsed and eight employees working there were stuck under the racks. The other employees at the warehouse immediately managed to pull four of the men as they were near the entrance of the first rack which fell.

The employees immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services who alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and rushed to the spot. The men of the fire department managed to rescue one of the employees,  three others who were stuck under the huge racks succumbed to the injuries. Their bodies have been recovered.

The three labourers who lost their lives in the accident are Farook, Subhash, Gnanadarshan. Ramakanth was rescued by fire men while Kuldeep, Janaki Ram, Narayanaswamy and Bahubali were injured in the collapse.

The warehouse had various items kept on the iron racks and it is suspected that the iron racks fell due to a domino effect. There are atleast 15 racks which have collapsed, according to police.

Kadugodi police has filed a case of negligence against the warehouse owner. 

