Motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra to hold seminar in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, international motivational speaker and leadership trainer, Dr Vivek Bindra will hold a seminar, ‘Bounce Back’ in Bengaluru. Bindra is known to empower people of different age groups and help them realise their potential. More than 1,000 entrepreneurs and organisation leaders are expected to attend the event from different parts of Karnataka.

Bindra said, “There is a lot of gap in knowledge and execution among business owners and entrepreneurs especially in small-medium enterprises. So we give them an opportunity to those who cannot afford management courses or expenses so that they can learn the right skills. This strategy comes based on the inputs from our clients in the last five years. ”

The seminar is at the Hotel Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway on December 16, 9 am.