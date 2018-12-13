Bengaluru: Police still on lookout for minors involved in robbery on NICE Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video showing minors involved in a robbery on NICE Road went viral on Wednesday, and the Kaggalipura police are yet to nab the accused or take action to prevent such incidents from occurring repeatedly on the stretch.

A senior police officer said that the accused, aged about 16 to 17 years, allegedly targeted passersby on NICE Road around Mysore Road, KS Layout and Electronic City, and threatened them before taking their mobile phones, bank cards and other belongings. Based on a tip-off, police are gathering information about the accused to nab them. They have obtained CCTV footage of nearby areas to crack down the kingpin operating the gang.

READ| Deve Gowda asks coalition government to act against NICE

On Sunday, the gang allegedly robbed Manjunath, a private company employee who was going on a bike. They stopped him around 7 pm and snatched his wallet containing cash and bank cards. Manjunath alleged that since the accused are minors, police are delaying their arrest.

An investigation officer said that four of the accused were speaking in Kannada when they attacked Manjunath with a helmet. The four boys were hiding near a compound wall built around a vacant site. When Manjunath slowed down his bike as he was on a phone call, they chased him and snatched his helmet to attack him. “We have found that the accused are residents of Kaggalipura,” the officer said.