Bengaluru: Pourakarmikas protest against BBMP

BENGALURU: Members of the BBMP Guttige Pourakarmikara Sangha on Wednesday staged a protest against the civic body officials over several new issues which have cropped up regarding payments to pourakarmikas and recording of attendance using the new biometric system.

According to the protestors, despite the government stepping in to abolish the contract system and make direct payments to pourakarmikas, the contractors have been lobbying to revoke the system. They also claimed that some of the pourakarmikas have not been paid for the last three months.

“The workers must be paid wages regularly before the 7th of every month and wage slips must be issued every month as statutorily mandated,” said Nirmala M, sangha general secretary. The protesters also urged the BBMP to provide weekly and other holidays, toilets, drinking water, push carts, brooms and safety equipment.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, admitted that though things have changed considerably after the abolition of the contract system, there were still serious problems. He assured that all due wages will be paid in the next week and henceforth, wages will be dispersed before the 7th of every month.