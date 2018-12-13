Skywalk unlikely at Iblur junction, cops on lookout for alternatives

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic police are struggling to make the Iblur junction safer, even as another life was lost in an accident on Tuesday. Locals have been demanding a skywalk for almost a year, but multiple upcoming projects there make it tough.

According to residents, accidents occur regularly here. The death of Gangadharan Nair (75) on Tuesday came just a week after a 22-year-old met with an accident. The youth is still in coma. In December last year, residents had met BBMP and traffic police officials demanding a skywalk.

Indranil Roy Choudhury, a resident, said, “We have been asking for three things — a skywalk, traffic islands and an increase in the time for pedestrian crossing from five seconds to 15.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) V K Jagadeesh, who visited the junction on Wednesday, said owing to many intersections, providing a solution is complicated. He added that he would inspect the junction again on Thursday.

The DCP said a skywalk was a possibility, but the upcoming Metro track, a pending road widening project and another upcoming corridor have made it less feasible. He also ruled out increasing the time given for pedestrian crossing.