Skywalk unlikely at Iblur junction, cops on lookout for alternatives

Traffic police are struggling to make the Iblur junction safer, even as another life was lost in an accident on Tuesday.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Residents hold placards demanding a skywalk to be constructed near Iblur Junction | nagesh polali

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic police are struggling to make the Iblur junction safer, even as another life was lost in an accident on Tuesday. Locals have been demanding a skywalk for almost a year, but multiple upcoming projects there make it tough.

According to residents, accidents occur regularly here. The death of Gangadharan Nair (75) on Tuesday came just a week after a 22-year-old met with an accident. The youth is still in coma. In December last year, residents had met BBMP and traffic police officials demanding a skywalk.

Indranil Roy Choudhury, a resident, said, “We have been asking for three things — a skywalk, traffic islands and an increase in the time for pedestrian crossing from five seconds to 15.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) V K Jagadeesh, who visited the junction on Wednesday, said owing to many intersections, providing a solution is complicated. He added that he would inspect the junction again on Thursday.

The DCP said a skywalk was a possibility, but the upcoming Metro track, a pending road widening project and another upcoming corridor have made it less feasible. He also ruled out increasing the time given for pedestrian crossing.

