Home Cities Bengaluru

White-topping nightmares to keep Malleswaram residents awake

Another student Navya Shree, from MES College, said that currently, buses were running once every 15 minutes and were already quite crowded.

Published: 13th December 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Residents feel the project will affect BMTC routes  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Malleswaram are dreading the coming months as the roads in their locality are set to become jam-packed with vehicles headed towards Pune from the city. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has chosen a busy corridor between Yeshwantpura junction to Malleswaram 18th cross for white-topping, slated to start after three months.

This road, which connects to the Bengaluru-Pune highway, sees heavy traffic daily, which will now be disrupted and diversions may include the already choked Margosa Road and Sampige road. “White-topping this road will mean hindrance to residents who are already battling increasing traffic,” said Shilpa Shenoy, a resident of Malleswaram.

Others say that the project, one of four in the area, with a budget of Rs 129.53 crore, will also affect the routes of BMTC buses, particularly buses in the 90 route series, used mainly by college students. “The new route will mean that we will have to leave home earlier,” said Shraddha, a resident of Margosa road.

Another student Navya Shree, from MES College, said that currently, buses were running once every 15 minutes and were already quite crowded.

Manjunath Raju, councillor for Ward number 65, Kadu Malleshwaram said, “I understand that it is an issue, we will do our best to not disturb residents,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Malleswaram residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp