20 days to go for exams, but not one class taken in Bengaluru Central University

Meanwhile, students demanded that the Vice-Chancellor concerned suspend the teachers who have not taken classes.

Bengaluru Central University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 150 students of the third semester M.Com postgraduate course of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) have been left in the lurch as lecturers have not taken a single class since the academic year commenced, and they will have to write the examination scheduled to be held from January 2, 2019.

Fed up with requesting lecturers in the department, the students filed a complaint before the Vice-Chancellor, who forwarded the same to the registrar to address.

Prof Ramachandra Gowda, BCU registrar, said, “The Vice-Chancellor forwarded the complaint to me and asked me to address it. As classes have not been conducted for the students of the third semester, I will myself start taking classes from tomorrow. I am also a professor from the same department.”

The third-semester students of M.Com now belong to the BCU campus at Central College premises, which is actually a part of the Bangalore University (BU) parent campus.  After BCU started operating, it has been taking care of only fresh admissions for the first year, with the rest is being handled by BU until they complete their course.

According to officials from both universities, after trifurcation of BU, even the lecturers were divided. But in this case, M.Com classes are running both at BU and BCU, and teachers are assigned to take classes at both campuses. But some have refused to take classes at BU while others refuse to do so at BCU.
However, in their complaint, the students have alleged that two senior professors were responsible for this — Prof Muninarayanappa, dean and chairman of the Commerce department, and Prof Muniraju, previous chairman and dean.  

“During the last semester exams, they failed 80 per cent of us due to internal clashes between them, and that has affected our classes. In the third semester, not a single class has been taken for us and we need to appear for exams in 20 days,” said a student.

Meanwhile, students demanded that the Vice-Chancellor concerned suspend the teachers who have not taken classes.V-C Prof KR Venugopal said, “The issue came to my notice and I enquired with the chairman, who said he has assigned the classes. But if the teachers are acting irresponsible, I will initiate action.”

Two senior professors against whom the students complained have had internal clashes for a long time. Over 1,500 students were failed in the previous semester exam, and even university officials had admitted that it was due to the fight between the two professors. An internal inquiry was held, following which BU revaluated all the scripts, and 85% of those who had earlier failed, passed.

However Muninarayanappa, chairman of the department, said, “Prof Muniraju was assigned to take classes at Jnanabharathi campus, but he sits at Central College and doesn’t take classes anywhere. Except for him, every one else is taking classes.”

Reacting to this, Prof Muniraju said, “I have been appointed a coordinator for M.Com first semester at BCU, and I have to sit at Central College premises. I finish my classes at BU and come to BCU every day.”

Muniraju also said, “I have no issues with him personally, but I don’t like his administration. He doesn’t consult anyone while appointing guest faculty. He asks his own people to come and teach, and that is not right.”

