BBMP to levy fines, seize properties of tax defaulters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned property tax defaulters that a heavy fine would be levied, and the property seized in case property tax is not paid immediately.

The move comes after the civic body estimated that Rs 800 crore of property tax is expected in revenue sub-divisions of BBMP like Hoodi, Whitefield, Marathalli, K R Puram, Horamavu and HAL in the current fiscal. Of this, the officials have claimed that Rs 511.59 crore property tax has been collected while Rs 288.41 crore was still pending by defaulters. In Mahadevapura zone alone, Rs 29,93,36,605 is pending, for which seizure warrants to all property owners have been issued.