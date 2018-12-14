Bengaluru: Farooq kept in touch with family over mobile

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farooq, who died trapped under the iron racks that collapsed at 12.15pm Thursday at a warehouse in Kadugodi, was in touch with his relatives over his mobile phone for some time before he became unreachable, and was found dead a little over five hours after the mishap occurred.

Farooq, 21, who along with Subhash and Jnana Darshan was trapped under the merchandise which fell when the racks collapsed like dominoes, called his uncle from under the debris. He was in touch with him for some time after the incident occurred, and told his family that he was unable to get out. His family informed fire and emergency services officials that he was still alive, and they started looking

for him.

According to Farooq’s uncle, he could have been saved if the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been pressed into service earlier in the day. Nikhil, who joined the company, Holisol Logistics, just nine months ago, said he saw Farooq trapped under the racks, and tried to pull him out. “He was trapped. I tried pulling him out with my hands, but I couldn’t,” he said.

He joined 4 months ago

Farooq was a Bengalurean and a resident of Koraluru, near Hosakote. His uncle Mukhtiyar Ahmed told TNIE that the youngster had failed his PU exam, and worked for an online trading company for a few months. Only four months ago, he had joined Holisol Logistics to support his family, and borrowed Rs 2 lakh for his younger sister’s marriage. Meanwhile, he had taken the PU re-exam and was waiting for results.