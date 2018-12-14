Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Farooq kept in touch with family over mobile

Farooq, 21, who along with two others was trapped under the merchandise which fell when the racks collapsed like dominoes, called his uncle from under the debris.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farooq, who died trapped under the iron racks that collapsed at 12.15pm Thursday at a warehouse in Kadugodi, was in touch with his relatives over his mobile phone for some time before he became unreachable, and was found dead a little over five hours after the mishap occurred.

Farooq, 21, who along with Subhash and Jnana Darshan was trapped under the merchandise which fell when the racks collapsed like dominoes, called his uncle from under the debris. He was in touch with him for some time after the incident occurred, and told his family that he was unable to get out. His family informed fire and emergency services officials that he was still alive, and they started looking
for him.

According to Farooq’s uncle, he could have been saved if the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been pressed into service earlier in the day. Nikhil, who joined the company, Holisol Logistics, just nine months ago, said he saw Farooq trapped under the racks, and tried to pull him out. “He was trapped. I tried pulling him out with my hands, but I couldn’t,” he said.

He joined 4 months ago

Farooq was a Bengalurean and a resident of Koraluru, near Hosakote. His uncle Mukhtiyar Ahmed told TNIE that the youngster had failed his PU exam, and worked for an online trading company for a few months. Only four months ago, he had joined Holisol Logistics to support his family, and borrowed Rs 2 lakh for his younger sister’s marriage. Meanwhile, he had taken the PU re-exam and was waiting for results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadugodi accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp