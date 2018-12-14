Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court constitutes committee on pregnant woman’s plea over abortion

The medical board will comprise specialists, handling the cases of termination of pregnancy, so as to examine Anjali and issue a report to the court. 

Published: 14th December 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pertaining to restrictions on medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) if it crosses 20 weeks, a woman in her third trimester moved Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to allow her an abortion as there were abnormalities in her foetus.

On hearing the petition, Justice B Veerappa directed the medical superintendent at Vani Vilas Hospital, to constitute a medical board to examine whether medical termination of pregnancy was required for petitioner – 29-year-old Anjali Chugh, a resident of Iblur in city.  

The medical board will comprise specialists, handling the cases of termination of pregnancy, so as to examine Anjali and issue a report to the court.  She was directed to appear before the medical superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital on December 14. According to the petition, Section 3 of  MTP Act would enable the doctors to terminate pregnancy only if the pregnancy does not exceed 20 weeks. As Chugh is into the 21st week of pregnancy and in view of restrictions, MTP is not permitted; although her husband has given consent.

In her petition, Chugh said ultrasound tests were carried out on her during the fifth month of pregnancy to ensure that every organ of the foetus had developed properly. The test revealed the foetus has Duodenal Atresia, which means a part of the intestine has not developed which can cause post natal complications – bilious vomiting or intestinal obstruction – requiring emergency surgery on day 1.

The doctor has opined that the surgery may have complications resulting in a secondary surgery. The morbidity and mortality risk is high. The baby might not survive such complications soon after birth. Secondary part of the foetus backbone has not grown and that can lead to the baby not being able to walk after birth, and might be confined to bed. In that case, a long-term prognosis is not good, the doctor told Chugh and hence she approached the court.

HC seeks explanation regarding ‘absconding’ status of BJP MLC

The High Court on Thursday directed the investigating officer and jurisdictional DCP to file an affidavit explaining why MLC Y A Narayanaswamy was shown as ‘absconding’ in the chargesheet filed in relation to a case registered for allegedly violating prohibitory orders clamped during repolling at Lottegollahalli, Hebbal Assembly Constituency.  Justice P S Dinesh Kumar also stayed the proceedings as far as Narayanaswamy is concerned. Narayanaswamy moved the court, challenging the criminal proceedings against him and the non-bailable warrant issued by the trial court on September 7.  The investigating officer was asked to explain in court on Saturday how he showed the sitting MLC as absconding. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Abortion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp