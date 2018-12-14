Karnataka High Court constitutes committee on pregnant woman’s plea over abortion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pertaining to restrictions on medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) if it crosses 20 weeks, a woman in her third trimester moved Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to allow her an abortion as there were abnormalities in her foetus.

On hearing the petition, Justice B Veerappa directed the medical superintendent at Vani Vilas Hospital, to constitute a medical board to examine whether medical termination of pregnancy was required for petitioner – 29-year-old Anjali Chugh, a resident of Iblur in city.

The medical board will comprise specialists, handling the cases of termination of pregnancy, so as to examine Anjali and issue a report to the court. She was directed to appear before the medical superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital on December 14. According to the petition, Section 3 of MTP Act would enable the doctors to terminate pregnancy only if the pregnancy does not exceed 20 weeks. As Chugh is into the 21st week of pregnancy and in view of restrictions, MTP is not permitted; although her husband has given consent.

In her petition, Chugh said ultrasound tests were carried out on her during the fifth month of pregnancy to ensure that every organ of the foetus had developed properly. The test revealed the foetus has Duodenal Atresia, which means a part of the intestine has not developed which can cause post natal complications – bilious vomiting or intestinal obstruction – requiring emergency surgery on day 1.

The doctor has opined that the surgery may have complications resulting in a secondary surgery. The morbidity and mortality risk is high. The baby might not survive such complications soon after birth. Secondary part of the foetus backbone has not grown and that can lead to the baby not being able to walk after birth, and might be confined to bed. In that case, a long-term prognosis is not good, the doctor told Chugh and hence she approached the court.

HC seeks explanation regarding ‘absconding’ status of BJP MLC

The High Court on Thursday directed the investigating officer and jurisdictional DCP to file an affidavit explaining why MLC Y A Narayanaswamy was shown as ‘absconding’ in the chargesheet filed in relation to a case registered for allegedly violating prohibitory orders clamped during repolling at Lottegollahalli, Hebbal Assembly Constituency. Justice P S Dinesh Kumar also stayed the proceedings as far as Narayanaswamy is concerned. Narayanaswamy moved the court, challenging the criminal proceedings against him and the non-bailable warrant issued by the trial court on September 7. The investigating officer was asked to explain in court on Saturday how he showed the sitting MLC as absconding.