Congress MLC Raghu Achar who moved private bill ready to move to court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC Raghu Achar, who had moved a private bill seeking mandatory admission forwards of government employees and elected representatives to government schools, has decided to move the court if the bill is not placed during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi.

Achar said, “The Assurance Committee assured me of placing the bill before the session and if the same does not happen, I will approach the court by filing Public Interest Litigation.”

According to Achar, the private bill which he has moved is important and it has to be placed and discussed in the Assembly and Council sessions. “In the last Assurance Committee meeting, officials

of the education and law departments were also invited. I feel that the bureaucracy is not for the bill and is misguiding the government. At the same time, several politicians, who own schools, are opposing it,” he said.