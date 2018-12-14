Home Cities Bengaluru

Secondary School Leaving Certificate finals to start from March 21

THE Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination is scheduled to be held between March 21 and April 4.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination is scheduled to be held between March 21 and April 4.Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the timetable after considering objections from students.

Considering the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April/May, KSEEB has advanced the exam schedule by at least 15 days compared to the previous year. This year, 8.5 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC final exams across the state. The board has banned students from wearing wrist watches during exams, and insisted that all centres put up wall clocks in exam halls for the convenience of students.

Time table

March 21: First language
March 23: Core subjects and Economics
March 25: Mathematics and Sociology
March 27: Second Language
March 29: Social Science
April 2: Science, Political Science, Karnatak and Hindustani Music
April 4: Third Language

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secondary School Leaving Certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp