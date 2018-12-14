Secondary School Leaving Certificate finals to start from March 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination is scheduled to be held between March 21 and April 4.Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the timetable after considering objections from students.

Considering the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April/May, KSEEB has advanced the exam schedule by at least 15 days compared to the previous year. This year, 8.5 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC final exams across the state. The board has banned students from wearing wrist watches during exams, and insisted that all centres put up wall clocks in exam halls for the convenience of students.

Time table

March 21: First language

March 23: Core subjects and Economics

March 25: Mathematics and Sociology

March 27: Second Language

March 29: Social Science

April 2: Science, Political Science, Karnatak and Hindustani Music

April 4: Third Language