Karnataka likely to appeal against NGT fine on Bellandur lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government and other agencies involved are likely to appeal against the National Green Tribunal order imposing a fine on them over the highly polluted Bellandur lake. The green panel has slapped a fine of Rs50 crore on the state government and Rs 25 crore on the city’s civic body. It has also directed the state to transfer Rs 500 crore in an escrow account for the purpose of rejuvenating the lake with former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde heading a panel to oversee the same.

Following a meeting of stakeholders, it was decided to discuss it with the Advocate General before taking a call.BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said they are likely to appeal the decision of imposing hefty fine on the civic agency. Other agencies will appeal separately. “Some of the previous recommendations to clean the lake were either impractical or difficult to implement,” he added.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chairman Laxman said a decision regarding the appeal will be finalised on Friday. The government ultimately has to either implement the order or challenge the decision. “KSPCB is providing assistance to Justice Hegde to monitor the progress of the rejuvenation process,” he added.