Bengaluru professionals to tackle child sex abuse with nationwide campaign

Published: 15th December 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of mental health professionals from Bengaluru will be travelling to all 29 state capitals to educate and train over one lakh children, parents and teachers on prevention of child sexual abuse. The project is called ‘Bhayamukth Bharath’. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ashwini N V, founder-director of Muktha Foundation, which works with child sexual abuse and domestic violence victims, said, “Often, perpetrators closely watch the pattern in which parents drop off their children to school.

If the parent rushes to drop the child and doesn’t even wait around to say goodbye, perpetrators believe that it is these children who are the ‘right targets’. They believe that such parents won’t have time to listen to their children, whom, they believe, need emotional support.”

Parents are not aware of such clues. With the intent to educate them on some of the possible tactics that perpetrators could use, Muktha has launched this nationwide campaign, starting on January 1, 2019. The campaign will focus not only on parents and children, but also on teachers, NGO professionals, members of religious congregations, community members and other stakeholders too. “This is like a war on child sexual abuse,” Ashwini added.

Another professional, who is part of Muktha’s initative, said, “Instead of being ashamed of sexual abuse, we will tell people to speak out and seek the police’s help.”

SIGNS OF SEXUAL ABUSE

Changes in behaviour
A child may become aggressive, withdrawn, clingy, have difficulties sleeping or start wetting the bed.

Avoiding the abuser
The child may dislike or seem afraid of a particular person and try to avoid spending time alone with them.

Sexually inappropriate behaviour
Children who have been abused may behave in sexually-inappropriate ways or use sexually-explicit language.

Physical problems
The child may develop health problems, including soreness in the genital and anal areas, or may get pregnant.

Problems at school
An abused child may have difficulty concentrating and learning, and their grades may drop.

Giving clues
Children may also drop hints and clues that the abuse is happening, without revealing it outright.

