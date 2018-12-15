Bengaluru sees rise in extortion cases

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police say the cases of extortion has increased in the city. They agree that many complainants do not register cases until the situation gets worse.BK Singh, Additional commissioner of police (west), said, “Many people do not file FIRs because they fear their reputation. They only look to get their money back, not to punish the criminals.”

Until December 9, this year, 178 cases of extortion have been reported and 81 were detected by the BCP. About 164 cases and 147 cases were reported in 2017 and 2016 respectively. BCP also agreed that 90 per cent of extortion cases are not reported to the local police station.

Last week, a four-member family was arrested for extorting Rs 75 lakh from a businessman who shared a relationship with a woman in the family. Though the family had been extorting money since February, the incident came to light only last month after the businessman suspected something unusual and decided to file a complaint with the Nandini Layout police station.

Another case was also reported last week where a former employee of a infrastructure firm had been extorting money from the company after he got fired in 2014. He filed an RTI and found irregular deals of the company and blackmailed them that he would expose them. He extorted Rs 3.5 crore in total since 2016.

According to BK Singh, most of the cases see involvement of goons or honey-trapping. He recalled a case where a reputed businessman was lured in by some escorts and pictures were taken of him in a compromising position. He had already paid off Rs 1 lakh before he filed a complaint with the police. “The problem is we cannot arrest the criminals without a complaint. After investigating further, we found out that there were other victims and they were also willing to file a complaint following which we arrested the culprits,” he said.

Seemant Kumar, Addl CP (east), said that the increase in numbers is mainly due to increase in financial dealings. “With people earning more money and considering the economic situation of the city, it is more likely to see an increase in crime too,” he said. Girish S, Deputy CP (crime), agreed. “In most of these cases, the amount of money being paid has increased to Rs 1 crore, not just in cases of extortion, but cheating, land dispute and real estate too,” he said.