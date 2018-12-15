Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Facebook friend cheats woman of Rs 90 lakh

Vadiraj Gowda, a real estate agent by profession and a resident of Subedarpalya in Yeshwantpur, befriended Sarika on Facebook in January 2017.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old man with four aliases, who posed as a choreographer, cheated a woman of Rs 90 lakh after befriending her on Facebook and promising to marry her. The accused, Vadiraj Gowda was arrested by Yeshwantpur police from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

“I put on stake not just my money, modesty and reputation, but also invested all my friends’ and relatives’ hard-earned money,” Sarika (name changed) told The New Indian Express.

Vadiraj Gowda, a real estate agent by profession and a resident of Subedarpalya in Yeshwantpur, befriended Sarika on Facebook in January 2017. After they grew close, Sarika decided to move in with him. Vadiraj then asked her to introduce him to her friends and relatives interested in buying BDA sites.  Trusting him, Sarika allegedly collected Rs 90 lakh from 45 persons, including her sister. “Immediately after this, he began to avoid me. One day in October, he managed to escape and switched off his phone,” she told police. 

