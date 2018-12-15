Home Cities Bengaluru

Here comes cycle-city: HSR track marking to begin

The original plan included both cycle tracks and footpaths. While the footpaths have been implemented in the area, it was the cycle track that got delayed.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The marking of cycle tracks in HSR Layout will begin next week by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The project was proposed and designed by DULT four years back, as a part of a neighbourhood improvement plan, but the execution has been delayed for long.

Spelling out specificities of the tracks, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer of traffic engineering cell, BBMP, said, “The tracks will be two metres wide. A green strip will demarcate the cycle track, which will be of 7.2 km in length. We will start the project on 14th main, 17th cross, 27th main and 17th main. The tracks will be on one side of the road and the cycle traffic flow will be unidirectional.”

The original plan included both cycle tracks and footpaths. While the footpaths have been implemented in the area, it was the cycle track that got delayed. When questioned about this delay, Somashekar, chief engineer, BBMP (road infrastructure), said, “It was difficult to maintain a uniform cycle track, as the width of the road varies all through. Dismantling and shifting of other obstructions such as transformers also took time.”

Speaking about the project, Murali Krishna, special officer, DULT, said, “This was proposed by residents and cyclists of the area. We have conducted joint inspections with BBMP in the last two weeks for the cycle tracks in HSR Layout. We are working on creating a similar design plan for Yelahanka area as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp