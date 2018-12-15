Here comes cycle-city: HSR track marking to begin

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The marking of cycle tracks in HSR Layout will begin next week by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The project was proposed and designed by DULT four years back, as a part of a neighbourhood improvement plan, but the execution has been delayed for long.

Spelling out specificities of the tracks, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer of traffic engineering cell, BBMP, said, “The tracks will be two metres wide. A green strip will demarcate the cycle track, which will be of 7.2 km in length. We will start the project on 14th main, 17th cross, 27th main and 17th main. The tracks will be on one side of the road and the cycle traffic flow will be unidirectional.”

The original plan included both cycle tracks and footpaths. While the footpaths have been implemented in the area, it was the cycle track that got delayed. When questioned about this delay, Somashekar, chief engineer, BBMP (road infrastructure), said, “It was difficult to maintain a uniform cycle track, as the width of the road varies all through. Dismantling and shifting of other obstructions such as transformers also took time.”

Speaking about the project, Murali Krishna, special officer, DULT, said, “This was proposed by residents and cyclists of the area. We have conducted joint inspections with BBMP in the last two weeks for the cycle tracks in HSR Layout. We are working on creating a similar design plan for Yelahanka area as well.”