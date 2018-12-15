Man stabbed to death by his friend in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death by three persons, including a friend, over a trivial issue at Doddabele in Kumbalagodu police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrababu. Police are on the lookout for the accused Ranjith (28) and his two associates. Both were residents of Doddabele. Chandrababu was a mechanic while his friend Ranjith worked as a delivery boy at a biscuit factory.

Police said at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, Chandrababu was standing on Doddabele Main Road. Meanwhile, Ranjith and his aides, who were drunk, were passing by and Chandrababu stared at him and allegedly passed some comment. Ranjith was enraged by this and picked up a fight with Chandrababu.

While two of his aides assaulted him, Ranjith, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Chandrababu. While the three escaped, passersby rushed the injured to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Kumbalagodu police have registered a murder case.