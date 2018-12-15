Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro may not run between MG Road, Indiranagar on December 22, 23

To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to run feeder services in the absence of trains, at their own cost.

Workers repairing a Metro pillar near Trinity after cracks appeared on it, on Thursday in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro services are likely to remain suspended between MG Road Station and Indiranagar stations on December 22 and 23 to carry out the corrective works on Trinity Metro pier number 155, which had caused service disruption on Wednesday morning.

To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to run feeder services in the absence of trains, at their own cost.BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told reporters on Friday “We will carry out repairs in the night from midnight to 5 am. However, this time will not be enough and we will need a couple of days to fix the problem entirely. We have chosen a weekend to suspend services, so as to reduce the inconvenience to commuters. It will most likely be December 22 and 23. During this time, BMTC feeders will be run from MG Road to Indiranagar Metro station and back. Commuters can avail these services for free.”

‘Structures safe’

BMRCL also tried to allay fears among commuters about the safety of the Metro structure. “We want to remove all doubts from the mind of the public. Safety of commuters is our top-most priority. The Metro structures, including pillars and viaducts, are perfectly safe. Gaps between the viaduct spans are part of the design,”  he said.

“We are preparing an action plan with experts, which will be implemented after a couple of days. Ultrasonic tests of the beams were done. It is a part of the cross beam where the honeycomb was observed, during our routine inspections. Honeycomb refers to holes or gaps in the concrete when air gets trapped inside. It will take ten days to work on filling the gaps in concrete. Honeycombs are not unusual in buildings and become visible over a period of time,” Seth added.

BMRCL found issues on the surface of the same pillar in 2012, although the problem was not of honeycomb. BMRCL authorities said although temporary support is provided as a precautionary measure now, it does not mean the structure is unsafe.

Experts from Delhi Metro being Consulted

The speed of Metro trains running from Trinity to Baiyappanahalli has been dropped to 10 kmph, as opposed to the 35 kmph while going from Baiyappanahalli to Trinity. Seth emphasised that construction methodology has improved in Phase-2, with casting of structures done in the yard instead of on the site, as was the case with Phase-1. The officials said that the solution would be a permanent and long-lasting one. Experts from Delhi Metro Rail are being consulted to repair the pier.

No significant  dip in ridership

As per statistics provided by the department, the ridership did not take a significant hit in the last two days. On the day when the issue was noticed, that is Wednesday, there were 3.8 lakh riders while on Thursday there were 3.1 lakh riders. Commuters will be informed about curtailment of services well in advance. Temporary barricades have been put up on the spot near the pier at Trinity Station, due to which road width will be reduced until the repairs are completed.

