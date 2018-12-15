My mother and wife are the boss at our home kitchen: Chef Pradeep Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Growing up in Kottayam in Kerala, executive sous chef Pradeep Rao, used to visit the vanilla plantations near home. So, he was well acquainted with the essence of vanilla. The chef of Ibis and Novotel, Outer Ring Road, talks to CE about his favourite ingredient and passion for soccer. Excerpts:

What’s your favourite ingredient?

I love working with vanilla, it is a versatile ingredient.

What would you have rather been, if not a chef?

I would have probably got into soccer or photography.

Do you cook at home?

Sometimes. I like to revisit my roots and curate something exciting for my family. The most interesting part of cooking at home is I have to ensure the ingredients used are perfect to the core.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and wife?

My mother and my wife dictate the terms of cooking. Everyone knows who the boss is in the kitchen at home.

What are your hobbies?

Nature photography, along with soccer. If I get time, I watch the English Premier League.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows?

Yes, I do, as you can see innovation in recipes around the world. I feel that home chefs have brought in a new standard of freshness into cooking at commercial kitchen.

What’s your family’s favourite dish that you prepare?

I cooked Vanilla Creme Caramel, which they loved. It was nice to revisit my roots with vanilla.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

It will have to be Mexican Food on a beach in Mexico ,with lots of cheese and salsa.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for?

Sachin Tendulkar’s life has always inspired me. So I would love to cook Keema Paratha. If he likes Kerala food, then Malabar Paratha with authentic Kerala style Chicken curry.