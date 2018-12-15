No government aid for players on wheelchairs

Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing cricket may not be a challenge, but travelling to various places to participate in tournaments is, says the captain of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team Somjeet Singh.

Published: 15th December 2018

Somjeet Singh (extreme right) with his team

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Playing cricket may not be a challenge, but travelling to various places to participate in tournaments is, says the captain of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team Somjeet Singh. He says the sport allows them to feel empowered, but the lack of support from the government is disheartening. Unkept promises led Singh and his team to rely on corporates. “If they can help us with resources, such as travel and accommodation facilities, it would be of great help,” he says.  

The team has won all five international tournaments it has played against Bangladesh and Pakistan. When they arrived after a match in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the state showed their appreciation for the team. “They even promised some funds for each player. They took our account details but we haven’t received any money. Our association is also not rich,” he says, adding that they still participate in international tournaments as they are happy to represent India.  

Sachin Tendulkar had offered `4.5 lakh to help them participate in the match against Bangladesh. Singh says, “He’s very generous. He’s my favourite cricketer. He’s someone who played the sport for the love of it, not just for fame.”  

Singh too believes cricket is in his blood. Diagnosed with Myelomeningocele (a backbone and spinal cord defect) at birth, he had to undergo a surgery when he was two weeks old. He led a regular childhood until he had a major fall at the age of nine, leaving him completely paralysed waist down. His love for cricket prompted him to get involved in the sport. He connected with other wheelchair users so that he could play a demo match. In 2014, he started playing wheelchair cricket with few more wheelchair-users in Lucknow. Through social media, he gathered enthusiastic wheelchair users from UP and the rest of India. With the help of an NGO, he managed to get a match organised between UP and the rest of India in December 2015 in Allahabad. This became the first recorded wheelchair cricket match that India organised.

Singh, however, grew tired of the hidden agendas of NGOs. He then started his own association in 2016. He formed the Uttar Pradesh Wheelchair Cricket Association with Squadron Leader Abhai Pratap Singh as its president, to generate funds for the UP Wheelchair Team. The team of five has now grown to around 700 players across the country.

They gather on Sundays and practice cricket for four to five hours. He says, “You need stamina to run on wheelchairs. So we also follow a strict fitness regime and diet. Some do upper body exercises to stay fit too.”

The 23-year-old cricketer was in the city for the ‘Run for Differently-Abled’ at the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon held recently.

