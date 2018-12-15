Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedalling for a cycle-friendly Bengaluru

Published: 15th December 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:51 AM

190 bicycle docking stations, footpaths and bicycle tracks will be constructed along the Metro reach and Central Business District area by BBMP

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Better footpaths, cycle tracks and docking stations will soon come your way, with the local civic body floating tenders for construction of 190 bicycle docking stations, footpaths and bicycle tracks along the Metro reach and Central Business District (CBD).   

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wants to construct footpaths at all metro stations at a cost of Rs18 crore. It wants to construct bicycle tracks and docking stations in the identified areas at the cost of Rs 37 crore, totalling Rs 55 crore.

The move by BBMP comes after the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) issued permits for bicycle operators under Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) project in the city.

The BBMP wants to construct 190 docking stations in CBD areas such as MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Brigade Road, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Vivek Nagar and Rajajinagar under the first phase, and will take up the second phase work in other newly added areas in the city.

The DULT has already issued permits for bicycle operators to start service in areas like MG Road, Vidhana Soudha, Indiranagar, Banaswadi, HRBR Layout, HBR Layout, and Kacharakanahalli (18.25 sqkm). In the second zone, the areas include Koramangala and HSR Layout (10 sqkm).  

DULT has identified about 400 docking stations and has planned to introduce about 6,000 bicycles. While all metro stations are said to be accommodating the bicycle under the projects, the BBMP also wants to construct the bicycle docking stations along the link roads to Metro stations.MV Srinivas, executive engineer, Special Division, BBMP, said, “The tender has been called in the matter last week and the procedure may take another month.”  

Cycling

