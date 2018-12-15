Home Cities Bengaluru

Pet parents jump hoops to find that ‘purrfect’ home on rent in Bengaluru  

The city, largely viewed as being a pet-friendly one, loses its tag when it comes to actual pet parents seeking to rent out houses in several areas.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city, largely viewed as being a pet-friendly one, loses its tag when it comes to actual pet parents seeking to rent out houses in several areas.Sanchita Das, a software professional who lives in Kalyan Nagar, said, “We had to give up on at least three great houses that we saw as the owners were uncomfortable with letting us keep our dog in the house. While some where straightforward about it, one person even suggested that we give up the dog and move into the house.”

Another resident Rishi Bannerjee, said, “We were staying at a house for two years before we decided to adopt a dog. The owner himself has two dogs at his house and I thought it would be no problem, so we went ahead and adopted one. The next time he came to visit, he saw the dog and said we’d have to move out or give up the dog.”

On the other hand, landlords  say that they deal with problems ranging from cleanliness to having to deal with the neighbours. Ravikiran D, a resident of Basavangudi, said, “I have an apartment in a small building with only nine houses that I rent out. The remaining houses are mostly occupied by the owners and they regularly call and complain if there is a pet on my premises. I can hardly go against their wishes and have to insist my tenants not to keep pets.”

The Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) is now contemplating bringing out a set of guidelines which apartment blocks can follow to ensure pet parents do not face harassment. “We will be working on bringing out these guidelines over the next few days,” said Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary of the BAF.

