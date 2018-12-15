Purple line users look for options to commute

Shrabona Ghosh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past few days, every commuter who regularly uses Namma Metro’s Purple Line must have heard of Pier Number 155. The structure, located near the Trinity Metro Station, has been giving the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sleepless nights and has generated apprehension among commuters due to apparent train cancellations.

Kaushik S, who stays near Nayandahalli, said, “I use the Purple line daily. On Wednesday, I heard there would be more disruptions, so I just took a cab instead. I’ll continue the same till next week.”

Currently, the BMRCL has provided temporary support structures at the site and is operating trains at a reduced speed while the pier is checked and repairs are made. BMRCL on Friday also said that it would limit the repair work to night time so that services are not disrupted. However, many commuters have decided to temporarily shift to other modes of transport.

Merin Antony, a commuter on the purple line, was ‘shocked’ on hearing the news of the ‘shoddy work’. “Metro was always a safer option, but the news of the shoddy work is a shock. I am a regular boarder of the purple line, now I have to depend on the public transport, which is extremely time consuming.” Vishnu S, another commuter, said that officials should have been ‘more careful’. “The crisis could have been easily avoided if the fault was detected earlier. Thousands of people travel without knowing about the lurking danger,” he said.

Heera N said she missed an important lecture at her college as the train at Majestic station halted for around 15 minutes. Vijay Kumar S leaves his home two hours early. “I travel from Mysuru Road to Baiyappanahalli. Covering such a long route using other modes of transport is a nightmare. I will have to leave my place around two hours early now,” he said.

However, according to Namma Metro, there has been no drop in ridership figures over the past two days. “We will advise the public well in advance about any curtailment of train services,” read a statement from BMRCL.