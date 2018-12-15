Home Cities Bengaluru

Purple line users look for options to commute

Heera N said she missed an important lecture at her college as the train at Majestic station halted for around 15 minutes.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past few days, every commuter who regularly uses Namma Metro’s Purple Line must have heard of Pier Number 155. The structure, located near the Trinity Metro Station, has been giving the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sleepless nights and has generated apprehension among commuters due to apparent train cancellations.

Kaushik S, who stays near Nayandahalli, said, “I use the Purple line daily. On Wednesday, I heard there would be more disruptions, so I just took a cab instead. I’ll continue the same till next week.”

Currently, the BMRCL has provided temporary support structures at the site and is operating trains at a reduced speed while the pier is checked and repairs are made. BMRCL on Friday also said that it would limit the repair work to night time so that services are not disrupted. However, many commuters have decided to temporarily shift to other modes of transport.

Merin Antony, a commuter on the purple line, was ‘shocked’ on hearing the news of the ‘shoddy work’. “Metro was always a safer option, but the news of the shoddy work is a shock. I am a regular boarder of the purple line, now I have to depend on the public transport, which is extremely time consuming.” Vishnu S, another commuter, said that officials should have been ‘more careful’. “The crisis could have been easily avoided if the fault was detected earlier. Thousands of people travel without knowing about the lurking danger,” he said.

Heera N said she missed an important lecture at her college as the train at Majestic station halted for around 15 minutes. Vijay Kumar S leaves his home two hours early. “I travel from Mysuru Road to Baiyappanahalli. Covering such a long route using other modes of transport is a nightmare. I will have to leave my place around two hours early now,” he said.

However, according to Namma Metro, there has been no drop in ridership figures over the past two days. “We will advise the public well in advance about any curtailment of train services,” read a statement from BMRCL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp