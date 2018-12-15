Sauced to perfection

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Be part of the Supreme Taste of Yauatcha experience. In September this year, the team behind Yauatcha India paired up with folks at Ballantines Whisky and embarked on a journey to the Ging Tea House – one of the oldest tea plantations in Darjeeling – to conjure a new blend of tea, which is the key ingredient of the Golden Ging cocktail.

The cocktail is part of the six-course Supreme Taste of Yauatcha menu and tastes great with the sweetness of the Mixed Salad. The lotus root pairs well with the tangy and lemon-y flavour of the refreshing cocktail, which is made with whisky, Darjeeling tea, passion fruit and orange bitters. The six-course menu comprises a soup, salad, dim sum, stir-fry, a staple and dessert. Served piping hot, the Hot and Sour Soup with Mushroom or Shredded Chicken (the non-veg counterpart) is a spicy soup with plenty of mushroom and chicken (depending on your choice). The heat of the soup, however, overpowers the flavours of mushroom and chicken.

For starters, the Baked Vegetarian Chicken Puff, the Vegetarian poached Peking Dumpling and Pork and Prawn Shumai (if you prefer pork) make for a great start. The Baked Vegetarian Chicken Puff is prepared with mock duck, sautéd onions, black pepper sauce and oyster sauce. The outer layer of these cylindrical puffs add a crunch to this otherwise sweet dish.

The Vegetarian Poached Peking Dumpling is dipped in peking sauce, made with Tabasco, Japanese vinegar and yakitori sauce. Have it like a soup to enjoy the spicy and tangy flavour of the dish. The dumpling is filled with mock duck, carrot, chopped bok choy, water chestnut and straw mushroom topped with red chillis and garlic.

The Pork and Prawn Shumai is best enjoyed with your hands. The dumpling, with its transparent yellow coating, is made with pork, prawn, shiitake mushrooms, water chestnut and ginger juice. The Hargua, however, is a better choice than the pork and prawn dumpling. Hargua, prawn and bamboo shoot, is tender and tastes real good.

The Kung Pao Chicken is highly recommended. The saucy chunks of chicken comes swimming in cashew nuts, which adds a nutty and salty crunch to the dish. The sauces take the heat off the dried chilli and add a hint of sweetness. It pairs well with the aromatic Egg Fried Rice with Long Bean. Not only visually-appealing, the duo also make for an appetising dish.

If you are a vegetarian, try the Spicy Aubergine, Okra and French Bean and Asparagus Fried Rice—perfect even for non-brinjal lovers. Though most of the dishes are saucy, they are satisfying and not too bitter or sweet. It’s done to perfection. The Asparagus Fried Rice is a little sticky and has great aroma.

For desserts, chocoholics and Instagrammers can have a great time.

The Chocolate Pebble, made with dark chocolates is little bitter, but if you do not enjoy the pure chocolate, try it with some vanilla sorbet. Either way, the dish is made to please. The Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse comes with a honeycomb ice cream. The mousse is dry, and hence, tastes better with the ice cream. It’s great for those who like their desserts on the slightly-less sweet side.

The menu is available Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: Rs1,388 (vegetarian) and Rs1,488 (non-vegetarian)