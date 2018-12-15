Home Cities Bengaluru

Sauced to perfection

Be part of the Supreme Taste of Yauatcha experience.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Be part of the Supreme Taste of Yauatcha experience. In September this year, the team behind Yauatcha India paired up with folks at Ballantines Whisky and embarked on a journey to the Ging Tea House – one of the oldest tea plantations in Darjeeling – to conjure a new blend of tea, which is the key ingredient of the Golden Ging cocktail.

The cocktail is part of the six-course Supreme Taste of Yauatcha menu and tastes great with the sweetness of the Mixed Salad. The lotus root pairs well with the tangy and lemon-y flavour of the refreshing cocktail, which is made with whisky, Darjeeling tea, passion fruit and orange bitters. The six-course menu comprises a soup, salad, dim sum, stir-fry, a staple and dessert. Served piping hot, the Hot and Sour Soup with Mushroom or Shredded Chicken (the non-veg counterpart) is a spicy soup with plenty of mushroom and chicken (depending on your choice). The heat of the soup, however, overpowers the flavours of mushroom and chicken.  

For starters, the Baked Vegetarian Chicken Puff, the Vegetarian poached Peking Dumpling and Pork and Prawn Shumai (if you prefer pork) make for a great start. The Baked Vegetarian Chicken Puff is prepared with mock duck, sautéd onions, black pepper sauce and oyster sauce. The outer layer of these cylindrical puffs add a crunch to this otherwise sweet dish.

The Vegetarian Poached Peking Dumpling is dipped in peking sauce, made with Tabasco, Japanese vinegar and yakitori sauce. Have it like a soup to enjoy the spicy and tangy flavour of the dish. The dumpling is filled with mock duck, carrot, chopped bok choy, water chestnut and straw mushroom topped with red chillis and garlic.

The Pork and Prawn Shumai is best enjoyed with your hands. The dumpling, with its transparent yellow coating, is made with pork, prawn, shiitake mushrooms, water chestnut and ginger juice. The Hargua, however, is a better choice than the pork and prawn dumpling. Hargua, prawn and bamboo shoot, is tender and tastes real good.  

The Kung Pao Chicken is highly recommended. The saucy chunks of chicken comes swimming in cashew nuts, which adds a nutty and salty crunch to the dish. The sauces take the heat off the dried chilli and add a hint of sweetness. It pairs well with the aromatic Egg Fried Rice with Long Bean. Not only visually-appealing, the duo also make for an appetising dish.  

If you are a vegetarian, try the Spicy Aubergine, Okra and French Bean and Asparagus Fried Rice—perfect even for non-brinjal lovers.  Though most of the dishes are saucy, they are satisfying and not too bitter or sweet. It’s done to perfection. The Asparagus Fried Rice is a little sticky and has great aroma.
For desserts, chocoholics and Instagrammers can have a great time.

 The Chocolate Pebble, made with dark chocolates is little bitter, but if you do not enjoy the pure chocolate, try it with some vanilla sorbet. Either way, the dish is made to please. The Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse comes with a honeycomb ice cream. The mousse is dry, and hence, tastes better with the ice cream. It’s great for those who like their desserts on the slightly-less sweet side.

The menu is available Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 11pm.
Cost: Rs1,388 (vegetarian) and Rs1,488 (non-vegetarian)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yauatcha experience

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp