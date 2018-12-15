Stipend demand: IISc scholars extend support to postcard campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Research scholars from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, extended support to the nationwide campaign demanding a hike in stipends provided to research scholars. The postcard campaign, in which many IISc research students participated, is being organised by varsities and research institutions across the country.

Speaking to TNIE, Shaunak Handa, member of the IISc students’ council, said that research students from across the country have been placing the demand with the Centre for years. Recently, the postcard campaign was launched by scholars,who have decided to “flood the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with postcards”, detailing their demands.

These scholars, noting that the last revision of stipends was done in 2014, have urged the Centre to ensure “inflation-based annual revision of stipends”. According to their demand, the stipend for both Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Senior Research Fellows (SRF) need to be doubled. While JRFs have sought a hike from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, SRFs have sought a revision from Rs 28,000 to Rs 56,000. They have also urged the PMO to ensure that the scholarships are given on time.

In one of the postcards sent to the PMO, south block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi, a research scholar questioned Prime Minister Modi, asking whether Rs 28,000 was enough to live in Bengaluru. It can be noted that research scholars have been holding protests demanding a revision of stipends for the past

few years. Several campaigns have also been held at IISc in the past with respect to the issue.