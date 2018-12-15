Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Thief runs out of luck, nabbed after a chase

Police said that a senior official of the Income Tax department had come for shopping at MG Road on Thursday evening, and his driver, Hemanth Kumar, was in the car waiting for him.

15th December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A miscreant, who diverted the attention of a car driver of a senior officer in the Income Tax department and lifted a laptop, ran out of luck as the driver chased and nabbed him with the help of public. The incident took place on MG Road in Cubbon Park police station limits on Thursday evening.
Kumaran (30), a native of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in this connection.

Police said that a senior official of the Income Tax department had come for shopping at MG Road on Thursday evening, and his driver, Hemanth Kumar, was in the car waiting for him. Around 7.30 pm, the miscreant told the driver that some cash had fallen in front of the car. Soon after the driver got down to check and moved further to pick up the Rs 10 note, the miscreant opened the rear door, stole a laptop bag and some files and started running. The driver chased him, screaming for help.

“Public supported him and the miscreant was nabbed within a few seconds. The accused was arrested by Hoysala staff. When questioned, the accused said he stole the laptop bag thinking there will be some valuables. He also shared information about his associates,” a Cubbon Park police station staffer said.

 

