2 MNC staffers in Bengaluru get death threats over emails

It is said that two of the company’s employees including a woman were receiving threat emails from unknown persons.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange incident, committee members of a well-known multinational company, who were probing threat emails sent to two of their employees, have received anonymous threat emails themselves, saying the two employees must be sacked or “both will be murdered”. Santhosh Heraje, an associate manager with the software company located in Whitefield, has lodged a complaint with the Whitefield police, seeking legal action against the unknown person, who has sent the threatening e-mails.

It is said that two of the company’s employees including a woman were receiving threatening emails from unknown persons. The company had set up a committee to look into the matter. But soon after the committee was set up, even the members of the committee started getting the emails. Several mails were sent to the committee members between December 5 and December 13, and it stated that the two employees must be dismissed or else they and their family members will be murdered.

Following the recurring mails, Heraje has filed a complaint with the police who have registered it under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IPC. Police said that they are yet to begin the investigation. “The complainant has shared a few details with us and the two employees will be questioned to know the possible persons who are sending the mails.

Also, the person has also got the mail IDs of the committee members. Though we cannot rule out the involvement of insiders, there is also a possibility that someone could have hacked the emails of the two employees. We will trace the miscreant through the IP address used to send the emails,” the police said.

