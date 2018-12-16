Driver killed, 4 passengers injured as auto gets rammed by goods vehicle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old auto driver, who was ferrying a patient to Sapthagiri Hospital on Hesarghatta Main Road, was killed, while the four passengers in the vehicle were injured when a speeding goods vehicle rammed into it at 8th Mile on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road, on Friday night. The deceased is identified as Pundarikaksha, alias Prakash, a resident of Thigalarapalya near Peenya.

Passengers Saabanna, Ambarish, Huliyamma and Subbamma sustained injuries, and are recovering at the same hospital. The four, who hail from Raichur, and are daily wage labourers. Police said that Saabannna suffered from an epileptic attack on Friday night, and was being taken to the hospital.

While Pundarikaksha suffered fatal head injuries and died on the way to the hospital, the passengers were left injured. “The injured are recovering. We have taken up a case against the canter driver, who fled from the spot, abandoning the vehicle,” the Peenya Traffic Police, who have registered a case, said.