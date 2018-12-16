Bengaluru Development Authority extends deadline to pay deposit for Kempegowda Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has decided to extend the last date for allottees to pay deposits for the sites sanctioned in Kempegowda Layout by a month. The decision was made during the BDA board meeting on Saturday.

A final decision will be taken by the state cabinet and an order regarding the extension will be issued shortly. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara, who chaired the meeting, said the extension was based on demands made by the allottees.

“A total of 4,971 allottees were sanctioned sites in Kempegowda Layout. They were given 60 days to pay the deposit amount, but many complained that the duration was not enough,” he said. If the beneficiaries fail to pay during the grace period, they will have to pay the deposit with interest later.