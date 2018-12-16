Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops will break criminals’ legs: Home Minister G Parameshawara

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister G Parameshawara has warned criminals that police will 'break their legs' and also shoot at those who do not mend their ways.

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister G Parameshawara has warned criminals that police will ‘break their legs’ and also shoot at those who do not mend their ways. Speaking after inaugurating the new building of DJ Halli police station on Saturday, he said, “We won’t let criminals grow. Police will break the legs of criminals if they are found involved in anti-social activities.

They will also shoot at the legs of those who do not want to mend their ways. Besides going to jail and court for bail, they will have to live with the pain.”He also said that the discipline in the police force was coming down and senior officers should consider it seriously.

G Parameshawara Bengaluru police Karnataka Police Karnataka criminals

