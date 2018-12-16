Home Cities Bengaluru

Extra classes for M.Com students: Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor

The decision was taken considering the complaints filed by students, who said the syllabus will be incomplete till exams on January 2019.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

College, Exams, Books, Classes

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangalore University (BU) has instructed two senior professors of the commerce department to take extra classes to complete the pending syllabus ahead of the semester exams. The decision came after students complained that no classes had been taken so far. Considering the complaints filed by students of the third-semester MCom course, who said they were being forced to appear for exams, scheduled from January 2, 2019, without the syllabus having been completed, V-C Prof KR Venugopal convened a meeting with all teachers of the department on Friday.

He warned them to complete the syllabus by taking extra classes. Venugopal said, “It is their responsibility to complete the syllabus on time. As the exams are a few days away, I have instructed them to take special classes even on Sundays.” The VC has instructed teachers to take classes from 8 am to 6 pm, as opposed to the normal 9 am to 3 pm timings. “Taking early classes and extra classes is necessary now. Students have been told to be prepared for the change in schedule too,” said Venugopal.

A few days ago, the students met VCs of BU and Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and complained against two professors, who, they said, were not conducting classes due to internal politics. Following this, BCU registrar Prof Ramachandra Gowda decided to hold classes to help the students.

“The BU VC told both professors, against whom students had complained, to behave responsibly. He said that if he gets a single complaint in the future, he will take disciplinary action against both,” said a senior BU official. The VC said that the rest of the syllabus has almost been completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University Bangalore University M. Com Bangalore M. Com exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp