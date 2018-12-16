Extra classes for M.Com students: Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangalore University (BU) has instructed two senior professors of the commerce department to take extra classes to complete the pending syllabus ahead of the semester exams. The decision came after students complained that no classes had been taken so far. Considering the complaints filed by students of the third-semester MCom course, who said they were being forced to appear for exams, scheduled from January 2, 2019, without the syllabus having been completed, V-C Prof KR Venugopal convened a meeting with all teachers of the department on Friday.

He warned them to complete the syllabus by taking extra classes. Venugopal said, “It is their responsibility to complete the syllabus on time. As the exams are a few days away, I have instructed them to take special classes even on Sundays.” The VC has instructed teachers to take classes from 8 am to 6 pm, as opposed to the normal 9 am to 3 pm timings. “Taking early classes and extra classes is necessary now. Students have been told to be prepared for the change in schedule too,” said Venugopal.

A few days ago, the students met VCs of BU and Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and complained against two professors, who, they said, were not conducting classes due to internal politics. Following this, BCU registrar Prof Ramachandra Gowda decided to hold classes to help the students.

“The BU VC told both professors, against whom students had complained, to behave responsibly. He said that if he gets a single complaint in the future, he will take disciplinary action against both,” said a senior BU official. The VC said that the rest of the syllabus has almost been completed.