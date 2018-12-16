Gang of three notorious robbers nabbed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men have been arrested by Rajajinagar police for allegedly attacking and robbing people during the night.

The accused are Saravana alias Kariya (21), Manjunath alias Manja (23) and Premkiran alias Kutti (21), all residents of Sriramapura. Police said that on the night of December 10, Mohammed Irfan, a cameraman with a regional news channel, was attacked by a gang when he was walking home.

The robbers assaulted him and tried to rob him at Mariyappanapalya 12th Cross but they fled when people started gathering.

After a complaint was registered by the victim, police questioned several habitual offenders and zeroed in on the prime accused Saravana.

“He was picked up for questioning and after a thorough interrogation, he admitted to the assault and robbery bid. Based on the information given by him, the two other accused were arrested. It turns out the accused are addicted to alcohol and drugs and have therefore taken to robbery for the money,” police said.

The accused have similar cases against them in Bommanahalli, Magadi Road, Sriramapura and Subramanyanagar.

“They were arrested and sent to prison earlier also, but it did not deter them from committing the crimes again,” police added.