Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to check its entire network for flaws

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have reviewed the situation and repair work has already been carried out.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara, Metro Inspection

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara during an inspection near Trinity station | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a damaged viaduct on the Metro purple line caused a scare, the state government has now directed officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to check the entire network in the city for any flaws. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara, who travelled in a Metro train from Vidhana Soudha to Trinity station for inspection of the Pier-155, also allayed fear regarding the safety of Metro. “There is nothing for the public to fear as the Metro line is safe for commuters. Since the issue had caused a scare, officials have been directed to check the entire Metro network,” he said.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have reviewed the situation and repair work has already been carried out. A review by experts pointed to no issues, he said. Parameshwara added that the reason for the crack was a honeycomb formation in the concrete beam. These are air voids similar to the gaps in a honeycomb, which caused the portion of the viaduct to slip. Parameshwara was accompanied by BMRCL officials, including its MD Ajay Seth.

Later in the day, Bengaluru MP PC Mohan also visited the spot and took stock of the situation. During the day too, Metro trains running along the Purple Line continued to run slowly near Trinity station, where repair work is being carried out.

To recall, the problem was first detected on December 12, forcing Metro to delay services and take up repair work. While BMRCL officials were initially confident of addressing the problem near Pier-155, they have now decided to close down the line for full-fledged repair work on December 22 and 23. BMRCL announced that it will introduce BMTC shuttle services for Metro-users between MG Road and Indiranagar.

Considering Metro extension to Tumakuru: Deputy CM
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said expansion of the Metro train facility to Tumakuru has been deliberated withthe the officials concerned. He also said that Tumakuru has the potential to decongest Bengaluru, adding, “Over 50,000 people from Tumakuru commute to Bengaluru daily, and hence, the expansion of the Metro train has been discussed.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro G Parameshwara Bangalore Metro Purple Line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp