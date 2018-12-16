Bengaluru Metro to check its entire network for flaws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a damaged viaduct on the Metro purple line caused a scare, the state government has now directed officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to check the entire network in the city for any flaws. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara, who travelled in a Metro train from Vidhana Soudha to Trinity station for inspection of the Pier-155, also allayed fear regarding the safety of Metro. “There is nothing for the public to fear as the Metro line is safe for commuters. Since the issue had caused a scare, officials have been directed to check the entire Metro network,” he said.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have reviewed the situation and repair work has already been carried out. A review by experts pointed to no issues, he said. Parameshwara added that the reason for the crack was a honeycomb formation in the concrete beam. These are air voids similar to the gaps in a honeycomb, which caused the portion of the viaduct to slip. Parameshwara was accompanied by BMRCL officials, including its MD Ajay Seth.

Later in the day, Bengaluru MP PC Mohan also visited the spot and took stock of the situation. During the day too, Metro trains running along the Purple Line continued to run slowly near Trinity station, where repair work is being carried out.

To recall, the problem was first detected on December 12, forcing Metro to delay services and take up repair work. While BMRCL officials were initially confident of addressing the problem near Pier-155, they have now decided to close down the line for full-fledged repair work on December 22 and 23. BMRCL announced that it will introduce BMTC shuttle services for Metro-users between MG Road and Indiranagar.

Considering Metro extension to Tumakuru: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said expansion of the Metro train facility to Tumakuru has been deliberated withthe the officials concerned. He also said that Tumakuru has the potential to decongest Bengaluru, adding, “Over 50,000 people from Tumakuru commute to Bengaluru daily, and hence, the expansion of the Metro train has been discussed.”