Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedestrians get their space on Bengaluru's SP Road

BBMP takes up encroachment clearance drive; many small businesses had occupied space on footpaths, forcing people to walk on the road.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Encroachment

BBMP officials remove illegal shops on the footpath at SP Road on Saturday | Pushkar V

By Ileena Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bustling Sadar Patrappa (SP) Road, famous for the hundreds of shops which sell computer peripherals and electronic goods, witnessed an encroachment clearance drive by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Saturday. Scores of mobile phone shops, petty vendors and vehicles parked on the footpath in and around SP Road, Nagarathpete and surrounding areas were cleared during the drive, making the footpaths free for pedestrians. 

Heavy police presence prevented any untoward incident during the drive in which four BBMP trucks, one excavator and 5-6 teams of officials along with police participated. “The shopkeepers had encroached upon the footpaths and illegally put up these stalls. This left no space for pedestrians who were forced to walk on the road, creating chaos for traffic. These encroachments also hamper the flow of people to the permanent shops in the area,” said a traffic police officer who was present at the drive on Saturday morning. 

According to BBMP officials, the drive was restricted solely to clearing footpaths. “This drive was conducted across Ward 119 (Dharamaraya Swamy temple ward) and we requested for police backup to prevent any violence,” a BBMP official said. However, the drive was criticised by those affected. They claimed that the only notice of the clearance drive came when it started. “We found out only once the drive began and I removed as many items as I could from my shop,” said a shopkeeper who had his place of business removed. Others, however, praised BBMP and said that it was a necessary move. “They were illegally constructed on the footpaths and were disrupting traffic in the area,” said Asif Khan, a shopkeeper.

“The mobile shops are the reason why we face immense losses. We invest lakhs in our business but these petty vendors are spoiling the market scenario,” said Prakash, who owns a computer repairs shop on SP Road. Traders are now hoping that the drive will not be a temporary measure and that the situation will not return to what it was earlier within a few days. “It often remains clear for a week and then we see these shopkeepers return,” Khan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadar Patrappa Road encroachment Bengaluru footpath Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp