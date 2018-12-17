Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA chalks out timeline for developing PRR linking IT hubs

Mooted 11 years ago to decongest the city, it never took off due to litigation and soaring land acquisition costs. 

Published: 17th December 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boosted by the state government’s move to earmark a Rs 4,500-crore loan towards land acquisition costs of the 65.5-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now chalked out a stringent timeline to take it forward. 

The eight-lane project, which will run around the Outer Ring Road, aims to connect major IT hubs and residential areas, includiwng Electronics City, Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, Hosakote and Bengaluru International airport. Mooted 11 years ago to decongest the city, it never took off due to litigation and soaring land acquisition costs. 

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express, “During a high-level meet last week, we have chalked out a clear timeline so that the project does not get delayed any further. The topographic survey is being done by the firm Aleon, while the traffic survey (future vehicle projection) is being carried out by Stupp. We expect them to be completed by the end of this month,” he said. Drones are also being deployed to carry out a detailed survey of the proposed alignment. 

January 15, 2019, is the deadline for the submission of the draft of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), as well as the draft of the tender document for the project, the official said. The deadline for submission of the final DPR has been fixed as January 22. By February 5, we will float tenders for constructing the PRR Road. 

The Rs 17,061-crore project involves a land acquisition cost of Rs 8,100 crore. Nearly 1,810 acres of land spread across 67 villages are required for the PRR Road “Of this, Rs 6,885 crore is the cash component, while Rs 1,706 crore will be given in the form of TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). The construction costs plus maintenance costs for the next 12 years comes to Rs 10,176 crore,” another official said. 

The government will provide the BDA Rs 1,000 crore during the present financial year, while Rs 2,000 crore will be given during the next financial year, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp