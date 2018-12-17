BDA chalks out timeline for developing PRR linking IT hubs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boosted by the state government’s move to earmark a Rs 4,500-crore loan towards land acquisition costs of the 65.5-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now chalked out a stringent timeline to take it forward.

The eight-lane project, which will run around the Outer Ring Road, aims to connect major IT hubs and residential areas, includiwng Electronics City, Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, Hosakote and Bengaluru International airport. Mooted 11 years ago to decongest the city, it never took off due to litigation and soaring land acquisition costs.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express, “During a high-level meet last week, we have chalked out a clear timeline so that the project does not get delayed any further. The topographic survey is being done by the firm Aleon, while the traffic survey (future vehicle projection) is being carried out by Stupp. We expect them to be completed by the end of this month,” he said. Drones are also being deployed to carry out a detailed survey of the proposed alignment.

January 15, 2019, is the deadline for the submission of the draft of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), as well as the draft of the tender document for the project, the official said. The deadline for submission of the final DPR has been fixed as January 22. By February 5, we will float tenders for constructing the PRR Road.

The Rs 17,061-crore project involves a land acquisition cost of Rs 8,100 crore. Nearly 1,810 acres of land spread across 67 villages are required for the PRR Road “Of this, Rs 6,885 crore is the cash component, while Rs 1,706 crore will be given in the form of TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). The construction costs plus maintenance costs for the next 12 years comes to Rs 10,176 crore,” another official said.

The government will provide the BDA Rs 1,000 crore during the present financial year, while Rs 2,000 crore will be given during the next financial year, he added.