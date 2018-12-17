Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer forum comes to rescue of man who was denied insurance

Bengaluru Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has asked an insurance company to compensate one of its clients for refusing to pay insurance.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has asked an insurance company to compensate one of its clients for refusing to pay insurance. 

A case was filed by Rajan, a resident of KG Halli, against Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company for refusing to pay the medical expenses of his daughter Sophy Gray Veronica on the grounds that they had not informed the company about her earlier medical condition  (Left Frontal Lobe Granuloma), which is in violation of the conditions of the policy. Rajan had sought insurance for treating his daughter’s ‘Sinusitis Tetany’.

The consumer forum, comprising president H R Srinivas and member D Suresh, said that Rajan had produced a letter from Dr Raghavendra Prakash of Apollo Hospital stating that Sophy’s Sinusitis Tetany was nowhere related to Frontal Lobe Granuloma. 

The consumer forum added that a pre-existing health condition, which is not related to a health condition for which the insurance is being claimed, cannot be cited as a reason for denying insurance.

The forum ordered the company to pay the bill amount of Rs 16,014 along with an interest of 12 per cent per annum, Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation bourne by Rajan.

