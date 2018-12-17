Enraged over splashing of water over him, biker stabs man to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a dramatic turn of events, a 24-year-old call centre employee stabbed a man to death and injured his wife and son before attempting to kill himself, all because the man had accidentally splashed water on him while he was riding a bike.

The incident took place at JC Nagar in Kurubarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout police station limits early Sunday.

The deceased is Manjunath (45). His wife Gangamma (40) and son Manoj (20) have sustained stab injuries. Manjunath was running Sai Condiments shop on the ground floor and lived on the first floor of the building.

The accused has been identified as Akash, a resident of Rajajinagar who works at a call centre in Marathahalli.

Police said Akash had gone to his friend Yogananda’s house in Nagarabavi on Saturday night and he was returning home on his bike early on Sunday morning.

When Akash was passing in front of Sai Condiments around 5.30 am, Manjunath who was preparing to open the shop was sprinkling water in front of it. He failed to notice Akash and the water fell on him. As a result, Akash lost control over the bike and fell.

Blaming Manjunath for the incident, Akash picked a quarrel with him. A heated argument followed and Manjunath was joined by his wife, son and some neighbours. While Akash and Manjunath exchanged blows, neighbours intervened to pacify them and Akash was sent away.

But Akash who left on his bike returned in 5-10 minutes to take his helmet, which he had forgotten at the spot in the melee. On seeing Akash returning, Manjunath assumed he was coming to fight again and brought a knife from his house. He picked up a fight with Akash while his wife and son also assaulted him.

Seeing the knife in Manjunath’s hand, Akash snatched it from him and attacked all the three members of the family, stabbing Manjunath several times. After Manjunath collapsed, Akash stabbed himself.

The local residents rushed all the four injured to a nearby hospital, but Manjunath was declared brought dead. His wife and son have availed treatment, while Akash is admitted and he is recovering. “We will arrest Akash after he recovers,” the police said. The Mahalakshmi Layout police have registered a murder case and are investigating.