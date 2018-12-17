Five members of Andhra’s notorious gang nabbed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five members of the notorious OG Kuppam Gang, known for their attention diversion skills to steal, have been arrested by the Konanakunte police. Praveen (27), Ramesh Mohan (34), Raju alias Jeevan (21), Karthik alias Kanthi (29) and Ankaiah (19) are five among the gang members who were held by the city police. Four other members are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them. The gang is from Nagari in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the gang came to the city by bus or train and were staying in the outskirts. They were undercover as daily wagers. Later, they identified some banks where they will divert the attention of those who came to the bank to withdraw cash. One of the gang members identified their target, mostly those who withdraw at least `50,000, inside the bank and passed on the information to other members of the gang waiting outside over the phone.

“As soon as the victim came out, they diverted their attention by various means and robbed them of their cash. From dropping `50-100 notes to diverting their attention by applying itching spray, offering help and puncturing vehicle tyres – the gang members used several tricks to dupe people,” the police added. Two bikes, cheque books and other things have been seized from the arrested persons. They are allegedly involved in around 20 cases in the city.