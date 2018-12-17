Home Cities Bengaluru

Five members of Andhra’s notorious gang nabbed in Bengaluru

Five members of the notorious OG Kuppam Gang, known for their attention diversion skills to steal, have been arrested by the Konanakunte police.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five members of the notorious OG Kuppam Gang, known for their attention diversion skills to steal, have been arrested by the Konanakunte police. Praveen (27), Ramesh Mohan (34), Raju alias Jeevan (21), Karthik alias Kanthi (29) and Ankaiah (19) are five among the gang members who were held by the city police. Four other members are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them. The gang is from Nagari in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the gang came to the city by bus or train and were staying in the outskirts. They were undercover as daily wagers. Later, they identified some banks where they will divert the attention of those who came to the bank to withdraw cash. One of the gang members identified their target, mostly those who withdraw at least `50,000, inside the bank and passed on the information to other members of the gang waiting outside over the phone.

“As soon as the victim came out, they diverted their attention by various means and robbed them of their cash. From dropping `50-100 notes to diverting their attention by applying itching spray, offering help and puncturing vehicle tyres – the gang members used several tricks to dupe people,” the police added. Two bikes, cheque books and other things have been seized from the arrested persons. They are allegedly involved in around 20 cases in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp