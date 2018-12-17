Forest department sniffs out fund misuse in Bengaluru park project 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A green initiative taken by the state Forest Department to turn a dried-up lake in Hennur into a tree park is now embroiled in a case of misappropriation of funds, as found by an internal probe by the department. The probe has detected misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.44 crore of the total Rs 4 crore spent on the project, which will be spread across 32 acres in HBR Layout, Sarvagnanagar constituency.

The department converted the land into a tree park with benches and a walkers’ path in a span for four years, starting in 2014. In May this year, when the Conservator of Forests (Projects) conducted an inspection, several irregularities were noticed, allegedly done by the officials who executed the project. The lapses include approving and making payments for work that was not executed. The tender was not called and some work was carried out without proper estimates. Civil work was found to have been completed without scrutiny and low-quality material was used. Some material that wasn’t actually used for the project, was listed otherwise.

The report was completed in November and submitted to a committee headed by IFS officer R K Singh. The committee also found irregularities, and the matter was referred to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance) for a detailed inquiry. The latter also found these lapses, and recommended a probe. Based on this officer’s recommendation, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest has submitted a report on misappropriation of government funds to the state government, urging a ‘departmental enquiry’.

The final report has listed the names of 16 officials, but the PCCF’s letter to the state government has omitted three names. The final report clearly mentioned S Shanthappa, IFS, as one of the officers involved. But he is retiring on December 31.

The PCCF’s letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) — available with TNIE — reads: “Out of the IFS officers’ names in the final report, G S Kariyappa and Shashwati Mishra, both IFS, seem to have no role in the noticed lapses/misappropriation. Another IFS officer, Sunil Pawar, discharged his duty for a short period, and may not have had time for field inspection. Hence, there may be not sufficient grounds to proceed against him as well.”

The PCCF has also urged to immediately transfer Dipika Bajpai and case worker G M Chandraiah.

“It is his (PCCF’s) duty to be fair and allow a department inquiry. How can he mislead the government by urging to conduct a department inquiry by omitting a few names?” an official of the department asked.

However, Forest, Ecology and Environment minister R Shankar told TNIE that he had learnt about the the case and that the file pertaining to it is being processed. “Our officials say there are some irregularities. Action will be taken against the officials involved,” he said.