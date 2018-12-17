Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Google boy’ inspires thousands at Career Utsav 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kautilya Pandit, a 10-year-old child prodigy, enthralled a crowd of about 5,000 with his motivational speech at Career Utsav 2018 at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science Convention Centre on Sunday morning.

Known as the ‘Google boy’ for his ability to answer any question accurately, Kautilya is also famous for his exceptional intelligence quotient (IQ) and memory, for which he was awarded `10 lakh by the Haryana government — his home state. He has been honoured in 19 states and has won hundreds of awards.

“Everybody is intelligent, the only thing that matters is how much you let your brain think creatively and effectively. One’s mentality is what that makes the difference, and the choice of friends,” repied Kautilya, when a man from the crowd asked him about his friends and his ability to blend with them despite his high IQ, which is said to be the same as Albert Einstein’s. 

Kautilya spoke about maximising the power of the brain to motivate students who face board exams and other competitive examinations in the coming months. “Our brains have the capacity to do many things. The only obstacle is our own mentality and thought processes, which can reduce our capacity to think creatively,” said the 10-year-old.  

He spoke on the importance of pursuing a career of one’s choice to remain excited and “not resemble a corpse”. He also spoke on how important it is to maintain one’s individuality and to make one’s presence felt in a crowd. 

