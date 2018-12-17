Home Cities Bengaluru

IIM-Bangalore startup hub lend a helping hand to limb amputees

Prarambh was jointly coordinated by Nonspec, Association of People with Disability (APD) and Disability NGO Alliance (DNA). 

Beneficiaries at the limb distribution camp hosted by Friends Welfare Organisation and Rotary Prime Bangalore at Adarsh College on Sunday. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Student-run social impact clubs, Prayaas and Vikasana, of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Sunday morning organised a limb donation camp — Prarambh — wherein 15 knee amputees, ranging from 15 to 70 years of age, benefited from the initiative.
The artificial limbs are manufactured and provided by Nonspec — a start-up under NSRCEL, startup hub at IIM-B, which incubates early-stage ventures across various stages, sectors and scope. 

Nonspec furnishes clinics with affordable artificial limb kits. The patented technology is specially designed to be lightweight and adjustable in height. Each limb, otherwise costing up to `2,15,000, was sourced using funds raised from various activities conducted by IIM-B.

“The two social impact clubs have been collaborating over a decade to facilitate the downtrodden sections of the society with financial assistance. The realisation of critical reality is imminent to avail the right kind of help at the right time,” said Prof M S Narasimhan, Dean (Administration) and faculty of Finance and Accounting, IIM-B.

“I had been working as a construction worker to support my family, but an unexpected fall led to my leg being amputated. The APD helped me contact this donation camp, which has raised my hopes of returning to work,” said Manjula, one of the limb recipients.

“Being the sole breadwinner in my family, an accident deprived me of my livelihood. A fruitless wait for eight years left me despondent. But this camp has raised my hopes,”  another limb recipient, Kemperaj, said.

