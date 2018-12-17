Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Irrational optimists’ create campaign to invite Obama to B’luru

In order to achieve this goal, the Under 25 community released an open letter in the form of a video, dedicated to the former president.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask Shreyans Jain to describe the Under 25 community and he says, “We are a bunch of irrational optimists.” Case in point: Under 25, a city-based media and entertainment company, is aiming on getting former USA president Barack Obama as the keynote speaker for their Under 25 Summit, their annual youth festival, in February ‘19.

“The youngsters who come for the summit get inspired. But we need to extend this to our parents too and that’s where we suffer from a generation gap. Who better than a global ambassador like Barack Obama to bridge this gap?” asks Anto Philip, who co-founded the company with Jain.

In order to achieve this goal, the Under 25 community released an open letter in the form of a video, dedicated to the former president. The video features students, influencers and members from the community talking about why the country needs Obama to visit us. Released on December 11, the video has already received over 29,000 views on YouTube. “We’ve seen students from Odisha, Bhubaneswar and other parts of the country share our video too. They’ve used every platform available to try and reach out to Obama,” says Jain.

But while the support pouring in has been overwhelming, naysayers have also told Philip that the attempt might be “too ambitious.” “Of course, there will be those who remind us that there is no way we will have access to Obama. But the ex-president’s personal belief is what keeps us going: If we don’t try to go against all odds, we will never grow or progress,” says Philip.

The summit will be held in February next year and the team is going all out to draw Obama’s attention to the video. “We’re trying our best to reach out to him and haven’t placed any timelines yet. This is a
genuine effort in gauging the power of the youth,”explains Jain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp